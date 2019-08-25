Champions League: Enyimba set to roll over Rahimo

Enyimba of Aba have their destiny in their hands as they take on Burkina Faso’s Rahimo in today’s Champions League preliminary second leg tie behind-closed-doors at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

A deflected last minute goal in the first leg in Ouagadougou did Enyimba in and according to coach Usman Abdallah, the team’s ambition is to earn a passage to the next round and whatever result that would make that happen is what his wards are after.

Though Abdallah is not underrating the visiting side, he said there is motivation for the boys to ride the challenge.

“The first leg was not a good result for us but at the same time it’s not catastrophic because if we had lost by two goals or three then it would be a difficult situation,” the Enyimba coach said in his post-match assessment after the first leg defeat.

“The goal came with a deflection. We could have saved that goal but now we have to go back to Aba and cancel the goal and [we] have to get another one more goal to seal the deal.

“We’ve seen the team now so the most important thing is to go back, sit down and work with what we’ve seen of the team.”