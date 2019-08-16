Breaking News
Akeredolu denies rift with Akure Oba

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, denied having a frosty relationship with Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

He asked rumour mongers to mind their businesses as his love for the Oba and the people of Akure would not reduce.

Akeredolu said this at the flag off of eight kilometre  Akure-Oda road  dual carriageway in Ondo State.

The governor said the eight kilometre dual carriageway would serve as a precursor to an unending positive multiplier effects on the economy and life of the people.

He said: “As a responsive and responsible administration, with the conception, berth and the impending delivery of a qualitative project like this, we are delivering a new asset, a new lifestyle, a new era of property appreciation and, of course, we are bequeathing an enduring legacy to our incoming generation.”

On the perceived rift between him and the Oba, Akeredolu said he was “not bothered by the rumour mongers claiming that there was no love between him and the Deji of Akure.”

Also speaking, Oba Aladelusi said the people of Akure are happy with the governor over the various developmental projects in the town.

The monarch said: “Some people are insinuating that I don’t like Governor Akeredolu. If the governor is doing all these projects in my town and I am not happy with him, God may be angry with me. All Akure indigenes are happy with him.

“The government has touched everywhere. Akure people can’t thank you enough. You didn’t mismanage Ondo State money. People now call you Governor Road, Mr. Road, Arakunrin Road.”

