You need divine power

By Funmi Komolafe

What is power? A simple definition of power is “ possession of controlling influence”. It is also described as the ability to control people or things. Many also understand it to be a propelling force.

In Christianity, we are taught of the power of the Holy Spirit that enables one to do more than the ordinary. In other words, the effect of the power of the Holy Spirit cannot be explained in physical terms.

How do you explain that a woman touched the garment of Jesus and the woman who has had an issue of blood for 12 years received healing?

Jesus knew someone touched him when he told his disciples in Luke vs. 46 “ And Jesus said, Somebody hath touched me: for I perceive that virtue (power) is gone out of me”.

Whereas a Christian associates with the power of the Holy Spirit, there are people who are associated with powers from other sources.

Many are into cultism, witchcraft, magic etc. because they want power to be able to control the lives of others most times negatively.

For Christians, when we talk of the power of the Holy Spirit, it is the power that breaks yokes. It is the power that moves one from sorrow to joy. It is the power that terminates the works of the devil.

Acts of Apostles 1 vs. 8 “ But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth”.

Psalm 62 verse 11 “ God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God”.

Brethren, do you really believe that all power belongs to God? If you do then you will know that he has authority over sickness, barrenness, loneliness, poverty and any challenge that may confront mankind.

The Holy Bible states in Luke 10 vs. 19 “ Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy; and nothing shall by any means hurt you”.

True the enemy has some power but the power of our God is a greater power. So, the enemy may shake you but you will overcome when Christ is in you.

I’ll share with you the story of two women indeed grandmothers, who are friends. For every outing, they would put on similar attire. One of them had a habit of discussing every progress of her children with the other assuming that her friend shares in her joy.

Unknown to her, the one she called a friend was an enemy. She was envious. Suddenly, the woman whose children were making progress lost her son whose life was so successful.

She never in her wildest dream thought her ‘friend’ had anything to do with her son’s death. One after the other, her successful children began to drift towards failure in every aspect of life. Then one of her children invited the mother to come over and they began to attend very prayerful church programmes.

To shorten the story, the Holy Spirit revealed the source of the woman’s troubles to be her friend. She found it hard to believe but prayers were intensified.

It was not long before, her friend became ill and she began to confess that she was indeed the one who has been bringing down the children of her friend including the one that died.

As Christians, we must seek a relationship with the Holy Spirit. The Spirit of Truth.

Let’s see what our Lord Jesus said of the Holy Spirit in John 14 vs. 16&17 “ And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”.

When the power of the Holy Ghost comes upon you, you will experience the miraculous.

The day of the power of the Lord is the day of his visitation. It is the day of joy. It is the day that tears of joy replace tears of sorrow.

The Psalmist said in Psalm 59 vs. 16 & 17“ But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defense and refuge in the day of my trouble. Unto thee, O my strength, will I sing: for God is my defense, and the God of my mercy”.

Brethren, you need the power of the Holy Spirit to conquer fear. You need a relationship with the Holy Spirit for you to be successful in life.

Who can one have a relationship with the Holy Spirit? Sorry, it is not automatic even if you are a Christian.

You need to be a born-again Christian who worships God and God alone.

To experience the power of the Holy Spirit, you need to connect with the Word. Live and Act the word. Keep away from sins.

The Lord Jesus said in Matthew 22 vs. 37&38 “ Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord they God with all thy heart, and with all they soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment”.

Brethren, never allow any challenge to push you to worship or serve man-made gods. Doing so, will only compound issues and you may never overcome. Are you being oppressed? Is there a gang up against you? Be calm; take your case to the Lord of Hosts.

Support the work of God and you will receive power. Worship the Lord at all times, and you will receive His power.

The name of Jesus is power. The confirmation of this is found in Mark 16 vs. 17&18 “ And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick and they shall recover”.

Do you know that it was not David’s stone alone that killed Goliath? It was the power of God that propelled the stone that killed Goliath.

Ist Samuel 17 vs. 45 and 46 confirms the power of God. “ Then said David to the Philistine, Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. This day will the LORD deliver thee into mine hand; and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee; and I will give the carcases of the host of the Philistines this day unto the fowls of the air, and to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel”.

That same God has not diminished in power. With the Lord on your side, victory is assured.

I see you sing a new song soon.

Connect with the Lord of Hosts and you will have a breakthrough.

The day of your celebration is around the corner.

In the name of Jesus, you will live to witness your day of joy.

God bless you beyond your expectation this week in Jesus name.