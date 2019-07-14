Rohr: We can stop Algeria in their tracks

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr said his team is prepared to stop Algerian Foxes and their tricks when they clash in tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final game.

Speaking yesterday on how he was prepared to face a much more difficult Algerian side who could employ all sorts of antics during play, Rohr said, “we are not interested in what they do, we are more concerned about their tactical play. We have studied how they play and how we can counter them.”

Rohr argued that four teams are remaining in the competition are the best and he maintains that his team remains the second favourite team behind Algeria for the AFCON title.

He stated that his earlier stance that between the group stage and the round of 16 matches, he had made about five to six changes to the starting line-up and that 20 out of the 23 players registered for the competition.

“I have made changes in the team and with the natch against Madagascar, I used about five or six players. We have young players who can still play in two or three years but at this stage, I must use the best 11 players”, he stressed.