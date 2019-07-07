Osun APC proffers solution to banditry, kidnapping

•Knocks NFIU directive on joint states, LG funds

Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Federal Government to equip the Nigeria Police with modern training methods and sophisticated arms, ammunition for it to be able to effectively tackle the rising cases of criminalities, like terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Prince Gboyega Famodun, the state Chairman of the APC, who gave the charge in a chat in Osogbo, state capital, maintained that the current trends of criminalities call for application of modern equipment to fight crimes headlong, the kind of obsolete crime-fighting devices used by Nigerian Police is part of the rationale for their poor operational efficiency.

According to Famodun, there are cases where policemen are overpowered by the armed-robbers and kidnappers. These sophisticated weapons include communication gadgets, guns and other related crime-fighting hardware.

In a release by Isaac Olusesi, Assistant Director, Directorate of Publicity, Research & Strategy of the APC, Famodun lamented that over one million lives have been lost to these categories of insecurity in Nigeria from the beginning of the year 2018.

Famodun said “This raised dust about the operational efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force. Another one of the challenges to the effectiveness of the Nigerian police is the dearth of wherewithal to meet ever demanding financial responsibilities of uplifting the police to the global standards.

The party chief queued behind those proposing community policing in solving the rising crime rate, which Famodun said is the movement from traditional policing to community policing, which is a universal phenomenon that the Nigeria Police cannot be an exception to.

The Osun party chief also flayed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit NFIU’s instructions on states and Local Governments joint accounts, insisting that the Federal Government should not dabble into the affairs of the local governments.

Before the NFIU can do this, Famodun said the constitution must be amended to reflect that the federal and state should determine allocations.

He maintained that it is absurd for NFIU to sit down in Abuja and dictate how local governments, which are were tied to the states, decide how they (LGAs) should spend their money.

Famodun said that from constitutional provisions, no powers are given to it to regulate the distribution of funds at any level of government. It is simply an intelligence gathering agency. The recent NFIU guidelines are unconstitutional, ultra vires and unenforceable.