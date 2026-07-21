Barcelona agree €8.5m deal to sign Club Brugge winger Jesse Bisiwu

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Belgian side Club Brugge to sign highly rated youngster Jesse Bisiwu in a deal worth around €8.5 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Catalan giants have finally sealed the move after monitoring the 18-year-old winger for some time.

Earlier reports suggested Barcelona had a €10 million bid rejected by Club Brugge. However, the two clubs have now agreed on a lower transfer fee, with the Belgian outfit securing a sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Bisiwu is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young prospects and has attracted attention for his pace, dribbling ability and attacking flair.

The teenager is expected to begin his Barcelona career with Barca Atletic, although he could also earn opportunities with the senior team during the 2026/27 season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bisiwu may join Hansi Flick’s first-team squad for the club’s upcoming pre-season training camp in England.

Barcelona’s preparations for the new campaign have been affected by the absence of several players who are still unavailable following their involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Flick the chance to closely assess some of the club’s emerging talents during pre-season. Bisiwu is expected to be among the youngsters hoping to impress the German coach.