Breaking: CBN retains MPR at 26.5%

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), also known as benchmark interest rate, at 26. 5 per cent for the second time.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this on Tuesday after the 306th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“The Committee decided as follows: retain the monetary policy rate at 26.5 per cent,” Mr Cardoso said at the MPC briefing.

Details later…