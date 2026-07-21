Breaking: CBN retains MPR at 26.5%

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), also known as benchmark interest rate, at 26. 5 per cent for the second time.
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this on Tuesday after the 306th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
“The Committee decided as follows: retain the monetary policy rate at 26.5 per cent,” Mr Cardoso said at the MPC briefing.
Details later…
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