Ex-Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina appears in S/African court to fight deportation

Former Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court to challenge the Department of Home Affairs’ effort to deport her from South Africa.

According to reports, the court appearance followed an application by Adetshina’s legal team contesting the lawfulness of the deportation process by the country’s Department of Home Affairs.

Adetshina was arrested in June after Home Affairs alleged that she entered South Africa illegally and was later brought before court as the legal battle continues over possible deportation.

The court proceedings mark the latest development in the immigration dispute surrounding the former Miss South Africa finalist.

Adetshina, born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, had initially contested for the Miss South Africa 2024 crown before withdrawing from the competition amid controversy surrounding her family’s citizenship status.

Her withdrawal followed an investigation by South African authorities into allegations concerning her mother’s identity and citizenship documentation.

In August 2024, the Department of Home Affairs stated that Adetshina’s mother may have been involved in identity theft.

The controversy also sparked widespread social media attacks on Adetshina because of her Nigerian heritage, in spite of the fact that she was born in South Africa and met the eligibility requirements for the beauty pageant.

She later accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, where she emerged winner and represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Adetshina finished as first runner-up at the global pageant and was crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognised beauty queens on the international stage.

The affidavit she is expected to submit before the court is anticipated to outline the efforts she has made to regularise her stay in the country as she seeks to prevent her deportation. (NAN)