Nonso Diobi sheltered and fed me —Yul Edochie

Top Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took a walk down memory lane to celebrate fellow actor, Nonso Diobi on his birthday. Yul Edochie recounted how Nonso sheltered and fed him during the early years of his acting career.

According to Yul Edochie, his relationship with Nonso Diobi started off on set in 2005/2006 when ‘he came to Lagos to hustle’. Nonso reportedly offered him a place in his house which was closer to the set, fed him and was always willing to assist him in anything.

Yul wrote: “In 2005/2006, I came to Lagos to hustle for movie roles. I met Nonso Diobi on a set, he was already a star then. We clicked. He said to me ‘come and stay in my house, it’s closer to our location than your brother’s house, you’ll be going to work with me, from there you’ll get to meet more big wigs in the game.

This wonderful soul gave me a roof over my head in Lagos, he never complained over anything, fed me and was always willing to assist me in anything. Nonny, I never forget oo. Thank you, bro! I wish you a very happy birthday and may God grant you all your heart desires. Ezigbo mmadu!”

Vanguard