Model local govt administration

By Emma Nnadozie and Chinenyeh Ozor

Accomplishing the dreams, aspirations and targeted goals of Nsukka Local Government Area, LGA, of Enugu State wasn’t a herculean task for its 25th Executive Chairman, Chief Patrick Kenechukwu-Omeje jnr.

The euphoria of his 360 days in office had just died down when he turned around the University community into a mega city.

He was sworn in on December 4, 2017, after a landslide victory in the council election and on assumption of office, he hit the ground running. The ebullient young man succeeded in brokering peace among youths, different political party faithful, stakeholders and harmonized markets in the locality in compliance with his Oath of Office and allegiance to uphold the tenets of social justice.

These efforts in just one year truly yielded great dividends and earned him good names.

Within 360 days in office, Omeje jnr opened the impassable Edem Road which links Nrobo, Abbi, Ugbene Ajima and Nimbo with Benue and Kogi states, measuring 12.6 kilometres. The road had been impassable for

motorists while cyclists make circuitous journeys and charge exorbitant prices to convey people to and fro the communities.

The Edem Link Road was the beginning of his mileage as he later opened up Lejja Link Road which links Aku in Igboetiti LGA, Akpugo Eze in Nkanu LGA and Ede-Oballa.

As if that was not enough, he opened up Urban Girls Link Road. The road links Umuakashi, Echara communities and St. Theresa’s Road which had been abandoned for over 30 years. He also graded and opened waterways of 10 kilometres link road which connects The Agu, Nru, Ede Oballa, Eha -Alumona and Eha- Ndiagu communities

thereby facilitating the evacuation of their abundant agricultural produce.

A survey of graduate unemployment shows that Nsukka LGA tops the list in Enugu North Senatorial District. The local government boss, having seen youths roam the streets without hope, decided to offer to help hands to the unemployed. He appointed over 1000 youths both male and female as Special Assistants. The appointment of these youths opened channels for development and a healthy environment, reduced their

engagement in illicit drugs and vices. He also embarked on many structural developments which included among others; Nsukka West development Centre Secretariat, and construction of an ultra-modern building for the Department of State Security Service (DSS) in Nsukka among others. He also demolished illegal structures within the urban town.

Structures remodelling

He renovated Adada and government guest houses, a feat that eluded most past chairmen of the council. He did not fail to recognise the untiring efforts of some of his predecessors in office. Especially Chief Tony Ugwu, the two-term chairman of the council who first broke the jinx of serving two consecutive terms and delivered to the admiration of the people.

Wages and allowances

Nsukka local government council which is one of the largest local government areas, both in population and public service, was earlier seen and described as a debtor local government area before the coming

of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who cleared 17 months arrears of salary of workers and pensioners.

Cashing in on the magnanimity and generosity of the state governor, Chief Omeje vowed not to owe a single month without paying workers, pensioners, a retinue of political appointees and ad-hoc staff of the

local government. Omeje has, however, cleared arrears of leave allowances owed workers of the council.

It would not be an exaggeration to note that Nsukka LGA has the highest number of Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants numbering over 1000. All the appointees were placed on monthly stipends, between N50,000 and N30,000 respectively. This was an effort Omeje adopted to caution the effect of unemployment in the local government area. The appointees cut across the communities that made up the local government.

In order to accomplish his dreams, he appointed and clothed Environmental and traffic marshals for a neat and healthy environment.

He established health posts in almost all the communities in the LGA and provided free medical health care for all. The wife of the chairman visited Okpuje, and Okutu communities among others to provide free medical health care to the less privileged. She hosted the immunization programme at Nsukka Health Centre to kick polio out of the area. Working together with the state government, the council boss opened new health posts at Anuka and Akpa Edem communities for easy access to medical attention.

Security challenges of the urban local government council received priority attention of the council boss as he opened up the livestock market at Ikpa, Nsukka, and inaugurated the anti-cult group. He supported the police and assisted neighbourhood vigilante groups in all communities of the local government area to avert crimes of

robbery, rape, and farmers/herdsmen clashes among others. The chairman attends vigilante groups meeting monthly, to make sure that members of the group don’t take laws into their hands. He ensures the maintenance of police utility vehicles for regular patrols of the communities and its environs and refurbished the council emergency van.