Magu bemoans difficulties repatriating Nigeria’s stolen funds

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has lamented the difficulties being experienced in the repatriation of stolen assets traced to foreign countries.

He therefore appealed to international law enforcement agencies to assist the agency in this regard.

Mr. Magu spoke while receiving Dr. Joe Abah, Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development firm, at the EFCC Head Office, Abuja, on Thursday.

His words, “The process of repatriating monies stashed abroad has been very frustrating and disappointing, yet we have done everything possible, gone out of our way to encourage our sister agencies, but cooperation is almost nil.

“We have been investigating a number of cases for over four years working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, National Crimes Agency and even the Crown Prosecution Service. We have done everything possible, gone out of our way to encourage our sister agencies, but except there is a third party involved, there is no cooperation.”

The EFCC boss said the exception was the Swiss government but that “the others never disclose their findings and they are very reluctant to get the proceeds repatriated”.

Vanguard