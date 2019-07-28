I must protect government’s assets – Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI – Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Sunday said that he will not be intimidated by anybody or group, in the process of recovering and protecting the Imolite’s properties and assets.

Chief Ihedioha stated this, during the diamond jubilee celebration of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri, even as he called on Christians to remain united.

“We are stronger as a united body. This is a period to take stock, to correct ourselves, and re-energize ourselves, and restore the lost glory of our state. The challenges are very huge”, Ihedioha said.

The Governor further opined: “We have a common destiny. We have younger ones who are coming after us, and they are watching. How do we encourage people to go with their loot? If we do, then others will do the same.”

He assured the citizenry of the readiness and dedication of the government of Imo State under his watch, to work for the good of the people no matter the intimidation.

“I cannot be intimidated. It is my responsibility to protect the state and protect her assets”, Ihedioha said.

