How important is the smartphone in your life?

What is your worst fear?

Some might say the fear of heights, the fear of being forgotten, but for millennials, the unanimous answer stays the fear of ‘staying without their smartphone’.

Charging the smartphone is something that everyone does before leaving their house. And God forbid if you forget to pick up the device on your way out, you come back for it. For today’s generation, the percentage of battery defines the anxiety level. One notification is enough to wreak havoc and drop everything to locate the nearest charging spot. The relationship between man and this electronic gadget becomes more complex every day.

Makes one wonder how much a device can impact the life of a person. But to be fair, the perks of having a smartphone overpower the disadvantages.

5 Reasons To Hold Onto Your Smartphone

Studies reveal an average person spends almost 90 minutes every day using their smartphone. Does not sound like much, does it? But when calculated it sums up to 3.9 years in your entire life. Here are five interesting reasons that showcase the importance of smartphones in everyday life.

Stay Connected

Smartphones offer the easiest medium to communicate with one another. Finding out what your mischievous young niece or nephew is up to or how your cousin is doing at their new apartment becomes quick with Facebook and Instagram. With a smartphone, you can post updates, scroll through feeds, and stay connected all the time.

Multipurpose Utilities

Gone are the days when setting an alarm clock before going to bed was mandatory. Now with the convenience of smartphones, you can set an alarm quickly. Many such tools and utility become available through a smartphone.

Different applications for utilities such as the calculator, flashlight, and a compass are readily accessible on smartphones.

Entertainment On the Go

With a smartphone, users can access an entire entertainment system in a single device.

Download full-length movies, songs, or eBooks using applications such as Kindle. YouTube makes streaming videos online simple and with minimum effort, you get everything you need to stay entertained. Also, thousands of games are available to download on the AppStore and Play Store based on the operating system of your device. With a smartphone in your hand, getting bored is not an option.

Efficient Information Handling

At times, finding information becomes critical. The combination of a smartphone and an internet connection provides heaps of information at your fingertips.

The next time you argue with a friend over something you know for a fact is correct, simply find it on the internet and prove them wrong. From movie timings to the price of shares in the stock market, everything is readily available on a smartphone.

Helpful During an Emergency

When in trouble, you can call any person and also the emergency number to stay safe. Say for instance you are on a trip and get secluded from your group. It would be a cause of panic in olden days, but now, simply take out your smartphone and give them a call.

