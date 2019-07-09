By Sola Ogundipe

LAGOS—FOLLOWING its investigation of a default in two Eva bottled water produced and bottled by the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, says it has ascertained the safety of Eva Water.

In a statement by Director General of the Agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, noted that the recall was precautionary and in line with standard global food safety practice.

Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC has taken the required regulatory actions and the public is hereby assured of the safety of Eva Water.

“Following discovery of a default in two lots of Eva bottled water (75cl pack size) produced between 22nd and 23rd May 2019 at the NBC ultra modern factory at Asejire in Ibadan, the company immediately initiated a recall of the affected lots and voluntarily notified NAFDAC as is expected of every responsible quality-driven organisation with high priority for Food Safety and safety of its consumers.

“After thorough investigation of the company’s processes supported with detailed laboratory analysis of the water and all other products produced at the factory, NAFDAC is satisfied that adequate corrective and preventive actions are in place to guarantee the quality and safety of Eva water and indeed all Coca Cola products that are registered by NAFDAC.

“It is important to highlight that there is no cause for alarm, as the laboratory reports did not indicate any health threat.”