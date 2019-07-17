By Godwin Oritse

THE Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, and other industry experts have brainstormed on building capacity in the freight forwarding practise in Nigeria to an enviable height at a retreat in Dubai.

The retreat had selected freight forwarders, governing council members and Management staff of the Council in participation.

A statement made available to Vanguard Maritime Report said the activity was part of the one-year strategic plan for the Council in interfacing with key stakeholders on Ease-of-Doing Business.

In the statement, the Registrar, Barr. Samuel Nwakohu disclosed that the move towards education and training of freight forwarding practitioners which he described as a critical element for speedy development of the sub-sector, had started.

He added that he would leave no stone unturned in enhancing the knowledge base of freight forwarders and the Council’s staff for efficient service delivery and improved revenue generation for the country.

Speaking during the programme in a lecture titled “Overview of Governance in Council, Board and Top Management interface,” Mr. Chinedu Eboh of Kolo Baldwin Consulting Ltd, outlined such factors as transparency, accountability, consensus, orientation and inclusive participation of all stakeholders, among others as panacea for the accomplishment of good corporate governance in the maritime sector.

The Vice-Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Henry Njoku, in his paper titled “Teamwork as Instrument for CRFFN’s Sustainable Development” revealed that for a rapid and sustainable progress to be achieved, the Council must imbibe the culture of teamwork, geared towards professionalism, not just as instrument but also as a mantra for performance.

He restated that the cultivation of the spirit of teamwork, by the leadership of the Council would pave way for a collective rebuilding, injection of new ideas that will reposition the freight forwarding industry and would, in turn, reduce unhealthy rivalry, altercation, envy and acrimony amongst staff and management of the Council.

Chairman of CRFFN Governing Council, Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, urged all board members to close rank in efforts to move the Council forward.

