CAN defends Adeboye, directs protesters to govt officials

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has faulted recent protest against the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the church’s campground over his purported silence on some national issues, describing it as embarrassing and unfair to the pastor.

CAN in a statement, yesterday, in Jos by its National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Samuel Kwamkur, advised the protesters to direct their anger to people in power and not the Christian body or its leaders.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to the news of a protest led by some secular musicians against one of our highly respected leaders of the church, not only in Nigeria, but worldwide, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his purported silence on some unpleasant national issues and the call for his suspension from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN.

“While we appreciate the concern of the protesters over the issues they raised and the call for a better nation, we strongly believe, as the umbrella body for Christians and churches in Nigeria, to which the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Pastor E. A. Adeboye belong, that to single out one of our leaders and members, to say the least, is unfair. The entire exercise, in our view, was ill-motivated.

“The people who staged this insulting protest against a highly revered servant of God in the person of Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye are totally ignorant of the operations of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. It needs to be known to all that for more than once, Pastor Adebayo has addressed the press and said that as a ‘man under authority’, he cannot speak over issues that CAN or PFN have spoken about, unless by the express permission of these two bodies.

“They should direct their protest against the people in power to make the nation safer from the attacks of herdsmen, kidnappers, ritual killers, armed robbers and Boko Haram .”

