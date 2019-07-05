Atiku to Adeleke: We are with you always

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured the governorship candidate of the party in Pain state in the 2018 poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke of cooperation and togetherness in the wake of his loss at the Supreme Court to Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The ruling which brought to an end, months of lingering legal battle, Friday, prompted the former Vice President to urge the ex-lawmaker to be proud of his outing at the polling, regardless of the decision of the apex court.

In a statement issued on Friday, Atiku thanked the people of Osun state football the show of support for the lawmaker, noting that the party has a huge prospect in the state, going forward.

The statement read: “I join the people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days.

“The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over. However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party is not over and cannot be overlooked.”

That said, Athena Wazirin Adamawa warned those who may be tempted to write off the state to have a rethink, adding the lawmaker would henceforth be on the path of political ascendancy.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.”