2027: SDP Nasarawa boasts of landslide victory

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nasarawa State has expressed confidence that the party would win the governorship seat and other elective positions in the 2027 general elections with a landslide victory.

Mr Abdullahi Ari, SDP Nasarawa South Zonal Chairman, stated this during a solidarity visit to Mohammed Adamu-Omadefu, member representing Keana Constituency at the State House of Assembly, in Lafia on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ari led some state SDP officials, the Keana Local Government Area SDP Chairman, and 10 ward chairmen of the party in Keana LGA on the visit.

The zonal chairman said: “The party enjoys grassroots support and wider acceptance across the state and is poised to take over the state in 2027.”

He said the visit was to identify with Adamu-Omadefu and to assure him of the party’s support to enable him win a third term in 2027.

Ari added that the visit was also to discuss strategies to move the party forward in the constituency and across the state.

“By God’s grace, retired IGP Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu, our governorship candidate, will win the governorship seat in 2027. This is because he has grassroots support across the state,” he said.

The zonal chairman also said: “The lawmaker, Adamu-Omadefu will be elected for a third term in 2027 because he has done well and is still doing his best for the development of Keana LGA.”

Ari urged party executives and members to remain united and embrace teamwork for the progress and development of the party.

Responding, Adamu-Omadefu appreciated the party executives for the visit and assured them of his support and commitment to teamwork for the victory of the party in the state beyond 2027.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that retired IGP Abubakar-Adamu and the SDP would secure a landslide victory in Nasarawa state in 2027.

He said he joined the party to add value to its progress and to ensure its victory in 2027.

Adamu-Omadefu called on party executives and stakeholders to sensitise members and drum up support for the party’s victory.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Ogiri, SDP Chairman, Keana LGA, assured Adamu-Omadefu of the cooperation and support of party executives in the area to ensure his success.

Ogiri said the party executives in the area would continue to work in unity for the victory of the party beyond 2027 and called on members to work tirelessly for the victory of retired IGP Abubakar-Adamu, Adamu-Omadefu, and other SDP candidates in 2027.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit had in attendance Mr Jerry Alex, State SDP Youth Leader, and Mr Yusuf Salihu, State SDP Welfare Officer, among others.