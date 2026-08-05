CSOs back Tinubu, DSS DG, call for rule of law

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance in Nigeria, has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The coalition stated its position during a rally in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Chairman of Nigeria Citizens Watch for Good Governance, Collins Eshiofeh, passed what he described as a vote of confidence in President Tinubu and the DSS leadership.

He commended the President’s economic reforms, particularly the approval of a new national minimum wage, describing the move as evidence of responsive leadership.

“We are immensely proud of the leadership displayed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His Renewed Hope Agenda has introduced bold reforms, and the approval of a new national minimum wage after extensive negotiations shows a President who listens to the concerns of Nigerian workers,” Eshiofeh said.

The coalition also praised the DSS under the leadership of Oluwatosin Ajayi for its efforts in addressing security challenges across the country.

According to Eshiofeh, the agency has continued to play an important role in safeguarding national security.

The group formally declared its support for both the President and the DSS leadership.

“On behalf of the Nigerians we represent, this coalition passes a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi,” he said.

The coalition also urged security agencies to continue carrying out their constitutional responsibilities professionally, impartially and in accordance with the rule of law.

“Nigerians deserve a country where justice is administered fairly, public safety is guaranteed and the rights of every citizen are protected,” Eshiofeh said.

He added that the coalition remains committed to promoting good governance, accountability and constructive civic engagement in the interest of national development.