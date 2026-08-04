Adeleke requested credible poll, didn’t attack Tinubu – Campaign council

Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council has disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s clarion call on President Bola Tinubu was misrepresented, saying the governor did not attack the President.

In a statement issued by the campaign council’s Director-General, Senator Lere Oyewumi, on Tuesday, he said the governor only prevailed on the President to intervene in the killing and maiming of Accord members in the state as the “father of all”.

“Governor Adeleke only called the attention of President Tinubu to the ongoing repression and intimidation of Osun residents and urged the President to call the Marine Minister, Gboyega Oyetola, to order so as to stop recurrence of political violence of the past.

“The state governor only informed the president of constant killing that is driving towards genocide. The Accord party has lost seven members, with more than 20 suffering various gun injuries in the last three months. Presently, more than 60 Accord members are languishing in illegal police detentions.

“In 2022, the governor lost 45 of his supporters in the cold hands of APC thugs. The police did not raise a finger to prosecute suspected APC thugs who killed our members during the 2022 elections. APC thugs are daily raiding towns and houses of Accord leaders. The facts are in the public domain.

He added that the governor also referenced the Osun local government crisis in which over N350 billion of Osun local government funds have been diverted and used by illegal APC operatives whose falsely claimed tenure has also lapsed.

“The lies and concoctions on Osun finance levelled by the Osun APC fall flat because Osun has won several awards on budget transparency and came third nationally on auditing responsiveness”.