90th birthday: Serving Lagos, best gift from God — Jakande

LAGOS—THE first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who clocked 90 today, Tuesday, July 23, has said that laying the foundation for some developments in the state was his best gift from God.

This came as the first elected female deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, yesterday, congratulated Jakande for attaining the age of 90.

Jakande, in an interview with newsmen yesterday at his Ilupeju home, praised God for sparing his life to join the league of nonagenarian in the country.

The elder statesman governed the state between 1979 and 1983.

Jakande said: “I thank God for allowing me to serve Lagos. No better gift will one have than the opportunity to serve my people. I thank God for that.”

The former governor said successive civilian governments after him served Lagos and kept the vision he had for the state.

Ojikutu greets Jakande at 90

Meanwhile, Ojikutu, in a congratulatory message , said Alhaji Jakande is regarded as one of the political icons who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and genuine commitment to the welfare of the people within and outside his immediate constituency.

Ojikutu said: “He (Jakande) has left an indelible record of what public service devoid of corruption should be.

“Jakande is a pacesetter yet to be beaten or surpassed in his contribution to Lagos State.”

