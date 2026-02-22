Good governance: Lateef Jakande academy set agenda for impactful leadership

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) Alumni Association has set a renewed path for stronger leadership, service and social impact Lagos in particular and Nigeria, in general.

Participants set the agenda at the Annual General Meeting, AGM, where alumni members gathered to reflect on achievements, celebrate milestones, and align on priorities for greater impactful leadership in public service.

The AGM was also graced by Chairman of Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area, Seyi Jakande, who is also the son of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, in whose honour the Academy is named.

His presence reinforced the enduring legacy of leadership and service that continues to inspire the Academy and its alumni community.

The Chairperson of the Alumni Executive Council, Adepeju Balogun-Awe, in her address , shared the long-term vision for the association, stating:“By 2035, we see the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy Alumni Association becoming a respected voice in leadership, governance, and policy, a strong network of professionals shaping systems across sectors, and a trusted mentorship pipeline for emerging leaders.

“Our aim is not merely to occupy leadership spaces, but to build pathways, strengthen institutions, and lift others along the way.”

Balogun-Awe, noted that the meeting marked a defining moment for the alumni network, providing an opportunity to review progress and articulate a clear vision for the coming years.

A major highlight was the official registration of the Alumni Association with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), formally establishing it as a recognised entity under the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This milestone strengthens the association’s institutional credibility and positions it for sustained partnerships and long-term impact,” she stated.

The alumni association also highlighted key programmes from the past year, including the Stay in School Project, which reached secondary school students with learning materials, mentorship, and encouragement to stay committed to their education.

Balogun-Awe added:”The initiative reinforced a simple but powerful message: education is one of the most important investments in the nation’s future.”

Members stressed that the focus going forward will be on delivering meaningful initiatives that produce real and measurable impact.

In addition, the association hosted an interactive webinar for prospective fellows and applicants seeking to join the Academy, offering guidance, mentorship, and clarity to aspiring leaders preparing for the selection process.

Looking ahead, the association outlined plans for programmes centred on leadership development, democratic engagement, wellness, career growth, and community service.

The AGM concluded with a renewed commitment among members to continue collaborating across sectors, supporting governance reforms, professional growth, and community development initiatives.

LJLA Alumni Association is a network of graduates of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, committed to promoting leadership excellence, strengthening governance systems, and sustaining professional collaboration among fellows across sectors.