Rohr to ring changes for Madagascar game

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he would make changes to his team for their last group B game against Madagascar this evening.

He explained that the game would be a test for Super Eagles players that are yet to see action in the tournament adding every player in the team must have to feel the pressure.

‘’I can say you can expect some changes because I want to put everybody under pressure to be concerned by the matches.

‘’There is competition for each position now, even in the goalkeeper department, even in the central defense, even for the striker positions.

‘’We will see in the last training this evening which changes we can make. In the last match we had five changes and it’s possible that there will be changes in the match for tomorrow.’’

He added that the Super Eagles will not underrate Madagascar.

‘’I don’t believe that they are tired because they won the game and they are a team which is very fit.

‘’They have good staff, I know them French people who are working very well, fitness coach, Nicolas Dupuis is a very good coach in France so they are really very fit.

‘’They have the experience to recover very quickly, and they started like us on the same day and tomorrow’s match is very open against this good team of Madagascar.’’