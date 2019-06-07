Panic in Ikorodu as cultists kill three

By Bose Adelaja

There was panic, on Friday, in Ikorodu, Lagos as some cultists killed a couple and their neighbour at Tupate area.

The incident happened at about 3am when an undisclosed number of cultists were said to have invaded the area wielding dangerous weapons.

Eye witnesses’ account said they were shouting and shooting in the air to awake the helpless residents but before anybody knew what was happening, they headed for an ancient building owned by Jayesinmi family where they gained entrance into one of the rooms and killed a male occupant.

Vanguard gathered that in the process, the victim’s wife was able to recognise some faces and she raised the alarm, but the assailants were quick to command her to lie down with her face facing the floor and they thereafter released some bullets on her.

It was gathered that the attack was unconnected to a reprisal attack by some perceived members of Aiye to the male deceased who was a perceived member of Eiye.

As soon as they were done with the couple, a suspected lunatic was said to have run into them who also incurred their wrath as he was fell by the bellet.

As if this was not enough, they were said to have proceeded to the palace for subsequent attacks but this was resisted due to prompt arrival of men of Rapid Response Squad.

It was gathered that a similar attack on the Aga office of a local vigilance group occurred about three weeks ago though no life was lost in the incident which occurred at about 7pm.

The Friday incident has made people to stay away from some parts of Ikorodu like Aga/Ijomu, Ita-Elewa, Owolowo, Obun-Ale, Tupate, Ejina, Ojogbe and Ireshe Road among others.

As at the time of this report, there was palpable fear in some parts of Ikorodu as residents claim they can no longer sleep with their eyes closed inspite of heavy presence of both local vigilance groups and law enforcement agents in strategic places.

Effort to get the reaction of Ikorodu palace was abortive as calls were not going through