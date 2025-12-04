Police apprehend 20 suspected cultists for allegedly killing officer

The Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, has apprehended 20 suspects linked to cultism, armed robbery, and the murder of a police officer in the Ilesi community near Ijebu-Ode in Ogun.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Umma Ayuba, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that the incident occurred on Nov. 29 at about 9:30p.m., when suspected members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM), also known as the Aye Fraternity, stormed the Ilesi area in retaliation for an earlier assault on one of their members.

“As the suspects moved through the neighbourhood in search of rival cultists, tension escalated, drawing the attention of a police officer who lived in the community, along with some residents.

“Upon sighting them, the armed cultists opened fire, killing the officer on the spot and leaving two other residents severely injured. In a gruesome twist, the attackers amputated the officer’s left hand and fled with it,” she said.

Ayuba said that operatives of the Zonal Dragon Squad launched a coordinated intelligence-led operation.

“In the early hours of Dec. 1, at about 12:00 a.m., officers raided a hideout in the Ogbere area of Ogun, where the suspects were believed to be regrouping.

“The operation resulted in the apprehension of 20 suspects linked to the violent attack, as well as other offences, including unlawful possession of firearms,” she said.

The image maker said that the police also recovered several exhibits during the raid.

“Items recovered include one Nissan Micra (Reg. No. KSH 793 XA), a double-barrel short gun, a single-barrel short gun, two locally made single-barrel pistols, 29 live cartridges, 19 mobile phones, N72,000 cash, a wristwatch, three necklaces and three ATM cards,” she said.

According to her, efforts are ongoing to apprehend a suspect still at large, who is believed to be in possession of the late officer’s amputated hand.

The spokesperson said that security had been intensified across the affected communities as investigations continue.

She said that the AIG of Police in charge of the zone, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities.

“AIG Fayoade, while urging residents to remain vigilant, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators of these heinous crimes are made to face the full wrath of the law,” Ayuba said. (NAN)