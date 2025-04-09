Cultists kill youth leader in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Suspect cultists have killed a youth leader in Odhiajie Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wednesday.

It was learned that the suspected cultists of the Iceland sect, who are believed to be followers of the late infamous cult leader, David Gift, aka 2Baba shot and killed the former Youth leader, Godspower Uwhetu in the Odhiaje community.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists numbering five led by one Sam invaded the youth leader’s house at about 1 am on Wednesday, dragged him out and shot him dead in front of his house.

A resident of the area, Hector Chinem Ekeakita, former Public Relations Officer of Igbu Akoh Youth Congress, who spoke on the development,

Ekeakita said: “This morning, we woke up to hear that a former Youth leader of Odhiaje by name of Godspower Uwhetu was killed by one Sam. Earlier before the incident, the mother of Sam held Uwhetu in his clothes, accusing him (Uwhetu) of calling soldiers to raid the house of his Son (Sam) that his Son, Sam was innocent.

“Since that day, Uwhetu has been on the run. Uwhetu also told his friends that if anything happened to him, Sam should be held responsible.

“Only for us to wake up this morning to notice that Uwhetu has been murdered. This same Sam is one of the 2Baba’s loyalists who escaped death when a security agency attacked their base.

“The people of Igbu Akoh kingdom are still having shocking news of gunshots on daily basis. Last week in the Odieke-Akoh community, some people’s property was vandalized, their solar lights vandalized. We are calling on the Sole Administrator and also the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Air Force, the IGP and the Army residing in Ahoada to swing into action before something gets out of hand.

“So, we are calling on the security network in Ahoada to beef up security. we are calling on the Police, JTF and the LGA Administrator to fish the boys out who do not want to give peace a chance in Ekpeye land.”

However, at press time, the Rivers State Police Command has not confirmed the development.