Labour Party gets new leadership

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The Labour Party, LP, has re-elected its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, alongside other national officers to lead the party for the next fours under a keenly contested and peaceful national convention of the party held in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

Also, other newly elected officers at the Monday, June 10, 2019 convention, ardently observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deployed from its national headquarters in Abuja, include, Comrade Maria Lebeke, Alhaji Bashiru Apapa Lamidi and Platform as Deputy National Chairmen.

The elected National Vice Chairmen include Sunday innocent Okeke for South East, Comrade Bode Simon,South West, Prince Favour Reuben, South South, Comrade Adi Shirsha, North Central, Alkali Ibrahim Moh’d North East and Umar Faouk Ibrahim, North West.

While Barrister Julius Abure emerged the party’s National Secretary, Mr. Kenedy Chigozie A and Alhaji Saleh La wan were elected Deputy National Secretaries, respectively.

Other elected officers include, Mrs. Oluchukwu Oparah, National Treasurer, Mrs. Dupe Seyaolu, National Women Leader, Gbenga Daramola, National Financial Secretary, Innocent Lagi, National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Clement Gbazuagu Ojukwu, National Organising Secretary, Barr.Akingbade Samuel Oyelaki, National Legal Adviser, Comrade Lami Ahmed, National Auditor, and Comrade A Eregbe, National youth Leader.

The party said it left the positions of National Women Leaders and that of Deputy Youths Leaders, respectively to be filled by the National Executive Council, NEC.

Addressing the elated convention, the National chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam vowed to stare the party to achieve its principles of humanistic, patriotic, Pan-African and in line with global best practices.

According to him, “The imperative of today therefore demand that all genuine social democrats, patriots and progressives must at this historic junction salvage and liberate the nation along the path to democratic renewal and development.

“The challenge calls for a new social contract that must bring together committed and altruistic political actors for democratic consolidation in Nigeria. This is the mission of our party.

“The Labour Party will address the issue of political power not as an end but as the vehicles for national transformation and governance which is consistent with the tenets of social democracy.”

Abdulsalam added that, “In furtherance of mission, our re-invigorated Labour Party shall embark on programs aimed at ensuring that national cohesion, peace, security, stability and prosperity is practically achieved. “

The traditional title holder of Baraden Paiko, said the fact this year’s convention came up at the fall of 2019 general election in Nigeria will enable the party prepare well for the 2023 general elections as a credible alternative party in Nigeria political space.

He said, “With the confidence bestowed on me and the entire National working Committee, NEC, I assure you of our renewed vigour in carrying out our duties, especially by deepening the philosophy of social democracy.”

He recalled that, “Having survived all the battles waged by the enemies of social democracy, our party shall henceforth be positioned on the right track to welcome credible and resourceful political office aspirants who are willing o abide by our party’s constitution and manifestos.”

Meanwhile, the party announced that it has expelled eleven of its members during the just concluded national convention. It named the affected members to include, the Deputy National Chairman, Calistus Uju Okafor, Publicity Secretary, Ebere Ifendu,National Vice Chairman, South South, Bobo Atari Adou, National Vice Chairman, North East, Maman Bukar and Deputy National Women Leader, South South, Veronica Samuel among others.