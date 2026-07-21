ADC unveils Ambarura as running mate in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has intensified its preparations for the 2027 governorship election with the formal unveiling of Hon. Bello Isah Ambarura, the member representing Illela/Gwadabawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

The announcement marks a significant step in the party’s efforts to consolidate its political structures and present what it described as a credible and formidable alternative for the people of Sokoto State ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Sokoto on Monday by the Media Aide to the ADC governorship candidate, Alhaji Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Mr. Aminu Abdullahi.

Dan’iya described Ambarura’s emergence as a major milestone in the party’s march toward the 2027 general elections, saying the decision reflected broad consultations, consensus-building and the collective aspirations of party stakeholders across the state.

According to him, the selection process demonstrated ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, political maturity and inclusive decision-making.

“The emergence of Hon. Bello Isah Ambarura as deputy governorship candidate is a reflection of our party’s dedication to fairness, consultation and the collective interest of Sokoto State. It is a decision reached after extensive engagement with party leaders and stakeholders,” Dan’iya said.

He stressed that the consensus reached by party elders and critical stakeholders underscored the determination of the ADC leadership to place the overall interest of the state above individual ambitions and partisan considerations.

Dan’iya commended the leadership of the party in Sokoto State, particularly Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and other senior stakeholders, for providing guidance and leadership throughout the consultations that culminated in the choice of Ambarura as running mate.

He described the federal lawmaker as a seasoned administrator, accomplished legislator and highly respected public servant with an impressive record of service in both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“Hon. Ambarura brings to the ticket vast experience, integrity and a proven record of public service. His contributions in governance and legislative leadership have earned him respect across political divides,” he stated.

The ADC governorship candidate recalled that Ambarura rose through the ranks of the Sokoto State Civil Service to attain the position of Permanent Secretary before serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industries.

He further noted that Ambarura served as Majority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly between 2019 and 2023, a position in which he played a key role in legislative oversight and policy formulation.

Dan’iya maintained that the combination of his own experience in governance and financial management with Ambarura’s extensive background in public administration and lawmaking would provide Sokoto State with a capable leadership team equipped to tackle contemporary development challenges.

He pledged that an ADC administration would pursue policies aimed at strengthening security, improving access to quality education and healthcare, empowering youths and women, boosting agricultural productivity, expanding economic opportunities and accelerating infrastructural development across the state.

“Our vision is anchored on responsible leadership, transparency, accountability and inclusive development. We are determined to build a Sokoto State where every citizen has access to opportunities and where government works for the people,” Dan’iya declared.

He also called on party leaders, members and supporters across the 23 local government areas of the state to unite behind the ADC project and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Victory can only be achieved through unity, discipline, sacrifice and sustained engagement with the people. We therefore urge all our supporters to close ranks and work together for the success of the party,” he said.

Dan’iya expressed confidence that the ADC possesses the structure, vision and leadership capacity required to provide what he termed a people-oriented and inclusive government, insisting that the party is increasingly positioning itself as a major contender in Sokoto State’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 governorship contest.

Political observers view the unveiling of Ambarura as a strategic move by the ADC to strengthen its electoral appeal and broaden its support base as political activities gradually gather momentum across the country ahead of the next general elections.