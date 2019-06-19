Edo Catholic priest escapes, as abductors sleep

Kidnappers released him due to pressure from us—POLICE

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—A cleric, Reverend Father Isaac Agabi, who was abducted last Sunday by herdsmen, has regained his freedom.

Father Agabi, who is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, was kidnapped along Auchi-Igarra Road at about 5p.m., while on his way to the parish.

It was gathered that he escaped from his abductors in the early hours of yesterday, while the abductors were asleep.

Director of Communication, Catholic Diocese of Auchi-Igarra, Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the incident to journalists in Benin, yesterday.

Egielewa also confirmed that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim from his abductors.

According to him, “No ransom was paid. He actually escaped in the night when the kidnappers were asleep. He came out of the bush and was able to trek home; no ransom was paid.”

However, the Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said Agubi was released unhurt due to pressure mounted by Police operatives in collaboration with hunters and vigilante group that combed the bush.

Vanguard gathered that the rescuers, who moved into the bush around Sasaro Ikpeshi Igue, exchanged gunshots with the kidnappers, leaving one with serious injuries before he was arrested.

It was gathered that the arrested kidnapper is one of the former kidnappers arrested and taken to Benin, when an elderly man from Okpe Kingdom was kidnapped and killed by the same kidnapper, who is said to hail from Taraba State.

At press time, the wounded kidnapper was at the Igarra Police Station.