As God saw everything to be good (2)

TITUS 1:15 “Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure, but even their mind and conscience is defiled.”

Beloved, we must understand that God is the embodiment of purity and as a result whatever that emanates from Him must be considered to be good. Therefore in whatever way, we have dealt with God we should not attribute any evil to Him regardless of what we are passing through instead we should see Him as a very good God. This is because the sorrows, difficulties and persecutions are instruments God uses to perfect us and bring blessing upon us. Whatsoever God allows on you as a Christian is for your own good. You shouldn’t on account of your condition speak evil against God or His servants. No matter what your situation may be, you must appreciate the goodness of God, because our father in heaven is the only good God. Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit and human beings have attested to the fact that God is good.

Psalm 145:9 “The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.”

Your life today is because of God, you sleep and wake up is because of God, you’re walking up and down is because of God, your condition is better than many people is because God is good to you and God is good to all. Everything done by our Creator is for the good of all. Nothing was done to create disease, no organ was created to promote misery; also sickness and pain are not according to the original design, but a result of our sin. Man’s body as it left the Maker’s hand was neither framed for disease nor death, neither was the purpose meant to discomfort and anguish our soul, but it was framed for a joyful activity and peaceful enjoyment of God. Of course, we are sure that God never takes delight in the ills of His creatures, but has sought their good, and laid himself out to alleviate the distresses into which they have guiltily plunged themselves.

Psalm 118:1 says, “O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: because his mercy endureth forever.”

No matter what your situation may be the Scripture says we should give thanks to the Lord. Whether you trace your existence to the everlasting goodness and mercy of God, or not, one thing that is certain is that you did not create yourself, you came to the world by the order of the Creator, thus must appreciate Him. Every answer to our prayers is evidence that the Lord is on our side so we should conscientiously do our duty to all, and trust in Him alone to accept and bless us. We should always seek to live to declare His good works and encourage others to serve and trust in Him.

Psalm 97:1 says, “The Lord reigneth; let the earth rejoice; let the multitude of isles be glad thereof.”

No matter whatsoever you are passing through remember that God is good, everything God did is good including sending Jesus to die for our sin. Therefore, we should understand that even the ugly situation we may be experiencing now should not be misconstrued as punishment from God rather another way to ensure we are saved.

Heb 12:6 says, “For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom he receiveth”

So, that accident was not necessarily meant to cause pain but an instrument to perfect and pave a way for you into heaven. That poverty may be to humble you so that you will make heaven at last. That disease or sickness is to make you depend upon Him and trust Him. And when all these are corrected and you are perfected, you will definitely see the other side of God’s goodness and make heaven at last. God did that to Abraham, Job, Jacob, Joseph and He will perfect you for Himself in Jesus name.