Ebonyi proposes law to regulate house rents, agent fees, scrap metal trade

Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the transmission of bills to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly seeking to regulate house rents, fees charged by estate agents, and the sale of metal and electrical scraps in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Chief Ikeuwah Omebeh, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the EXCO meeting held at the Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Omebeh said the proposed legislation on landlord-tenant relationships would place restrictions on arbitrary charges by house agents, stipulating that agents would not be allowed to collect fees exceeding two per cent of the total rent paid by tenants.

He explained that the measure was aimed at protecting residents from excessive charges and ensuring that only qualified and registered agents operate within the law.

The commissioner added that the bill on metal and electrical scraps would regulate the buying, selling, possession, transportation and disposal of scrap materials across the state.

According to him, the law would help curb vandalism, protect the environment and promote public safety.

He said the move followed the state government’s earlier decision to address concerns surrounding house rents, agent fees and the activities of scrap dealers.

“EXCO approved the transmission of the bill to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for proper legislation,” Omebeh stated.

Herbal gardens approved

The commissioner also announced that EXCO had approved the establishment of state-owned herbal heritage gardens across the three senatorial zones of Ebonyi State.

He said the project, to be implemented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Natural Resources, would promote research, preservation and standardisation of indigenous medicinal practices.

Omebeh said stakeholders’ engagement, site identification and development of a regulatory framework would commence immediately, with collaboration involving NAFDAC and research institutions.

He added that a supplementary memorandum on legislation for standardisation, intellectual property protection and integration of herbal medicine into primary healthcare centres would be submitted within 90 days.

Government moves to terminate uncompleted road projects

The EXCO also directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to commence the termination process of all uncompleted 2km road projects across the state.

Omebeh said the decision followed a review of the progress of the projects, adding that special EXCO committees had been constituted for each local government area to ensure completion before September 2026.

He said the Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, had been directed to immediately compile an inventory of all uncompleted 2km road projects for necessary action.

Ebonyi approves Nkalagu cement plant

The commissioner further disclosed that EXCO had approved the proposed design, construction and operation of a 6,000-tonnes-per-day (TPD) cement plant at Nkalagu Cement Industry, Ebonyi State, in partnership with Jiangsu Pengfei Group Ltd.

He said the project was part of the government’s efforts to revive industrial activities and boost economic development in the state.