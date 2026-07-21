PANDEF demands greater Niger Delta inclusion in oil block allocation

…Condemns Environmental Degradation

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Federal Government to reserve at least 60 per cent of oil blocks and marginal fields for companies owned by people of the Niger Delta region.

The group made the demand in a statement signed by its National Spokesman and Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, following the 2025 commercial bid conference organised by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

PANDEF expressed concern over what it described as the continued neglect of the Niger Delta despite the region’s contribution to Nigeria’s oil and gas wealth.

The group said while government officials celebrate the attractiveness of Nigeria’s petroleum sector to global investors, communities in the Niger Delta continue to suffer from environmental degradation, poverty and the effects of oil exploration.

PANDEF questioned the impact of decades of oil production on the people of the region, particularly the issue of gas flaring and pollution.

It said the government must address the environmental challenges facing communities affected by oil exploration and ensure that resources generated from the sector are used to improve the lives of the people.

The forum also criticised what it described as the exclusion of Niger Delta indigenes from ownership of oil assets, despite the region being the source of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas resources.

According to PANDEF, communities in the region have continued to bear the environmental consequences of oil exploration while benefiting little from the resources extracted from their lands.

The group further called for transparency in the management of gas flare penalties, arguing that such funds should be channelled towards addressing the developmental and environmental challenges of oil-producing communities.

PANDEF also advocated for a legal framework to support and regulate artisanal petroleum refining activities in the Niger Delta, rather than outright destruction of such facilities.

It argued that local initiatives should be properly registered and developed to promote self-sufficiency, while urging the government to address challenges affecting Nigeria’s major refineries and petroleum sector.

The group called for an audit and investigation of previous oil block allocation processes conducted by the NUPRC, saying a forensic review would promote transparency and fairness in future exercises.

PANDEF maintained that reserving a significant percentage of oil blocks and marginal fields for Niger Delta-owned companies would promote inclusion and give residents of the region a greater sense of belonging in the management of resources derived from their environment.

The forum added that the country’s founding leaders envisioned a system where federating units would have greater control over their resources and contribute to the centre through taxation.

It urged the Federal Government to adopt policies that would ensure equitable participation and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.