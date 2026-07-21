Terrorists collect N6m from Kwara community to release pregnant woman, two children

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

The people of Awun in Oro-Ago community in Irepodun Local government area of Kwara state, have paid N60 million to secure the freedom of three abductees kidnapped four months ago.

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Vanguard reliably gathered that the money was contributed by the villagers and indigenes in the diaspora.

Also, local sources told Vanguard that aside from the N60 million, the kidnappers also collected two 50kg bags of rice, 20 litres of groundnut oil, a carton of spaghetti, 10kg of semovita, assorted beer and seasoning sauce, among other things.

Vanguard further gathered that the ransom was announced on the community’s WhatsApp platform from where the indigenes in the diaspora link for updates.

The source said that the victims were picked in the morning in their house in February this year, while their father, Olajide Buraimoh, was away.

According to the source, the three victims aged between four and 15 were released on Monday after the ransom was raised.

The source said the victims went through untold hardship, adding that the pregnant woman was released last week, while the minors were held till Monday.

Another source, Ismail, said: “Our situation in Awun is pitiable, only God can save us.

“We got the news that the children were released yesterday, in the evening. It was cheering news but the financial crisis we went through was very serious,” he said.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police in Kwara state, Ojo Adekimi told Vanguard that he was not aware of the development.

“I’m not aware of the development, nobody informed us of any abduction talkless of payment of ransom,” he said.

Vanguard News