Akinbile-Yaussuf launches book on stewardship at birthday

The immediate past Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf has presented a new book on her stewardship in office.

The book launch was the high point of Akinbile-Yussuf’s 45th birthday held at the multi-purpose hall of Musaroq Mall in Ipaja area of Lagos.

The event was chaired by the lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Bisi Yusuf.

The 114- page book, entitled: Duty Calls, was launched by the immediate past Special Adviser to the Governor on Lagos Overseas Affairs, Prof. Ademola Abass.

Giving her reasons for publishing a book about her tenure and strides in office, Akinbile-Yussuf, who had also served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, said: ‘’The first section of the book highlights my trajectory in public service and commitment to excellent service delivery to the people of Lagos State, especially the youth, children and overall development of the society as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development.

‘’In all, this book is not just a reflection of my commitment to duty and selfless service to the people of the state, but also a compendium of my activities in the last four years of taking up public appointments in two ministries as commissioner. It is for this reason that some photographs capturing some of my activities and programmes in office have been included in this book for the sake of posterity.”

While launching the book which contains select speeches and pictorials of activities of the ex-commissioner, Abass poured encomiums on Akinbile-Yussuf, who he described as energetic and mine of ideas.

Earlier, there was a youth-based symposium with the Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; founder of Arabel Centre, Mrs Shareefat Andu; Mr Abiola Champs Salami; renowned entrepreneur, Mr Kuti George and Mrs Folayemi Olaitan as guest speakers.

The guest speakers admonished youths to strive for excellence with due diligence and explore creative ideas for self-reliance.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of her portrait by the youths shortly after the cutting of her birthday cake supervised by the wife of former Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Oluwatoyin Suarau.