Aba set for Hi-Life FEST regional knockout

All roads lead to Aba for the final leg of the Hi-Life Fest regional knockouts.



This is following successive weeks of enthralling regional contests, which have taken place across various cities in the East including Enugu, Awka, and Asaba.

The regional knockouts in Asaba, which held at the Sandy Gold Hotel, Abraka on the 23rd of June 2019, was a spectacle to behold as talented highlife artistes and dancers gave their best performances in hopes of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

This year, the winner of Hi-Life Fest will be awarded a mouthwatering cash prize of N5 Million Naira.

The contestants were screened and auditioned by a panel of elite judges including the likes of highlife music legend, Chief Bright Chimezie; African dance scholar & instructor, Dr. Akaz, actor David Jones David and guest judge/OAP Jude Aguize.

After delighting the audience with some awe-inspiring performances, Chijioke Charles and Kingsley Ifeanyi clinched the two available spots to qualify for the quarterfinal. In the dance category, Akaramarama dance group fought off tough competition to secure the only spot in the dance category.

The regional knock-out in Asaba also featured a performance from the winner of the 2017 edition of Hi-Life Fest, Chibest David, who provided the perfect side attraction as guests enjoyed the refreshing taste of Life Lager.

With the completion of the Asaba regionals, the train now heads to Aba for the final round of regional knockouts set to take place on the 30th of June.

This year’s Hi-Life Fest themed “Rhythm of Progress”, is the third edition of the beloved talent hunt contest. Over the years, the competition has produced remarkable highlife music talents such as Chibest David and Dons Ifeanyi who have gone on to become bonafide stars.

