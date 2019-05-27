Police nab 2 cultists at Yaba Tech’s matriculation

By Evelyn Usman

Two suspected cultists, alleged to have attempted to disrupt the matriculation ceremony at Yaba College of Technology, have been arrested.

Their arrest, according to Lagos State Police Command spokesman, DSP Elkana Bala, followed a distress call received by policemen at Sabo Division that Armed cultists were sighted in the school’s premises.

This is just as six suspected traffic robbers were arrested, weekend, in different parts of the state, with stolen items, arms and ammunition recovered from them.

Upon receipt of the distress call from the institution, Bala said: “Teams of policemen from Sabo Police Station and Tactical Units of the Command were promptly drafted to the scene to reinforce the campus patrol team.

“Two suspects—Balogun Oluwadamilare, 24 and Badmus Idris, 23— were arrested. One Beretta pistol with four live ammunition and three expended ammunition were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, one of the arrests of the traffic robbery suspects was made at Kosofe Bus Stop by the Surveillance Patrol Team attached to Ketu Division at about 5.30a.m., Saturday, while members of the gang were operating.

The suspected leader of the gang, popularly known as Gabazine, and two other members were arrested.

One mobile phone, suspected to have been snatched from a victim, was recovered from them.

Same day, two members of another gang were arrested at same bus stop by the team, while attempting to dispossess commuters who were trapped in traffic of their valuables.

Identities of the suspects were given as Ayomide Ayobami and Taye Onofowokan, both residents of Agboyi Ketu. One pistol with three live ammunition and a jack knife were recovered from them, according to Bala.

Elsewhere in Festac, a suspected traffic robber, Bamidele Ogunbanjo, 30, was arrested with a locally-made pistol and one live ammunition.

In another development, policemen on traffic control from Iponri Division, arrested one Musa Muhammad Agile, who had been masquerading as a soldier, along Eko Bridge.

Bala said: “The suspect, who was fully dressed in military camouflage, was arrested while obstructing traffic and harassing road users.

“The suspect confessed that he is not a soldier. Investigation is ongoing. All the suspects will be charged to court.”