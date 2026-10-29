Kaduna Deputy governor swears in 3 commissioners, 18 advisers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has urged newly appointed commissioners and special advisers to serve faithfully, uphold integrity and discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour.

Balarabe gave the charge on Thursday after swearing in three commissioners, 18 special advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and a Counsellor on Infrastructure.

She reminded the appointees of the significance of the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office prescribed by the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, saying the oaths carried obligations to the government and people of Kaduna State.

“The Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office are not mere words because they bind you before God and the people of Kaduna State, to serve faithfully,” she said.

The deputy governor described the swearing-in ceremony as more than the conferment of titles, saying it represented a call to service and a responsibility that required humility, integrity and commitment to the people.

She said the appointments reflected Governor Uba Sani’s confidence in the appointees’ abilities, experience and capacity to contribute to the state’s development.

Balarabe urged them to regard their appointments not merely as recognition of past achievements but as an opportunity to deliver greater results in the service of the people.

Addressing concerns about the timing of the appointments during an election season, she said the government’s responsibilities to citizens continued irrespective of the electoral calendar.

“Elections have their calendar, but the needs of our people do not wait for it,” she said.

According to her, Governor Sani remains committed to fulfilling his promises to the people of Kaduna State, irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

She said the administration’s objective was to build a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive state where no community would be left behind.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements since May 2023, Balarabe said communities previously divided by conflict were reconciling under the Kaduna Peace Model, while farmlands were reopening and markets becoming active.

She also said more than 500 schools previously closed because of insecurity had reopened, while over 300,000 out-of-school children returned to classrooms in 2025 alone.

The deputy governor added that hundreds of classrooms had been constructed, others renovated and thousands of teachers trained.

In the health sector, she said 255 primary healthcare centres had been upgraded to Level Two, while improvements were ongoing at general hospitals across the state.

On infrastructure, Balarabe disclosed that about 160 road projects, covering approximately 1,335 kilometres, were being implemented across the state’s 23 local government areas.

She also cited the proposed light rail and bus rapid transit projects as part of the administration’s plans for the state’s future transport system.

The deputy governor urged the newly sworn-in officials to serve as a link between the government and communities at the grassroots.

“Let your performance be the argument that convinces the sceptical and the proof that justifies the trust of the supportive,” she said.

The three commissioners sworn in were Hon. Benjamin Dalhat Solomon Kure, for Sports Development; Hon. Amina Akilu Dalhat, for Special Duties I; and Abdullahi Garba Abbas, for Special Duties II.

Dr Haliru Musa Soba was sworn in as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), while Engr. Balarabe Muhammad Bello took the oath as Counsellor on Infrastructure. Eighteen special advisers were also sworn in.