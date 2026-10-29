Ronaldo thanks fans after winning greatest Ballon d’Or award

Ronaldo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has appreciated his fans and supporters around the world after his 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season was voted the best in the history of the prestigious individual football award in a public poll organised to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The Ballon d’Or announced Ronaldo as the winner of its “Ballon d’Or of All Time” (BOAT) vote on Wednesday, after fans had their say in a poll that made them choose their favourite Ballon d’Or-winning season.

In a post on X today, Ronaldo appreciated his fans, as he dedicated the award to them. He wrote: “Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours.”

Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours. pic.twitter.com/S0sLDNiUUY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 29, 2026

Ronaldo’s message followed his victory in the inaugural Ballon d’Or of All Time (BOAT) public vote, organised by France Football. Fans chose their favourite Ballon d’Or-winning season, and Ronaldo’s 2008 campaign finished ahead of Lionel Messi’s 2012 season.

The 41-year-old winning season came with Manchester United in 2007–08, where he scored 42 goals in all competitions, including 31 in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League. United won both the Premier League and Champions League, with Ronaldo scoring in the final against Chelsea. His league tally earned him the European Golden Shoe, and he went on to win his first Ballon d’Or later that year.

The Portuguese legend subsequently won the award four more times, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, taking his career tally to five.

Lionel Messi’s 2012 season finished second in the poll, with Ronaldo’s 2017 campaign third. Messi’s 2023 season took fourth, while Ronaldo’s 2016 campaign rounded out the top five. The top ten also includes Ronaldo’s 2014 and 2013 seasons, plus Messi’s 2015, 2011 and 2009 campaigns.

The BOAT vote was a fan poll celebrating the award’s 70th anniversary, rather than a new Ballon d’Or trophy. Voting opened on October 1 and closed on October 27, with the result announced on October 28.