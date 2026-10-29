Ondo approves state burial for Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has set up a committee to organise a state burial for the late Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who died at the age of 100.

According to a statement issued in Akure by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the committee will work with the Fasoranti family and the leadership of Afenifere to organise a befitting burial for the elder statesman.

The committee is chaired by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, while Apostle Eniola Olushola will serve as secretary.

Other members are Hon. Gbenga Fasua, Mr Gbenga Atiba, Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, Rt. Hon. Bakkita Bello, Hon. Idowu Otetubi, Erelu Modupe Martins, Mr George Asonja, Esq., Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi, Hon. Stephen Abitogun and Mr Adetunji Gbenga.

Adeniyan said the state government decided to honour Fasoranti with a state burial in recognition of his contributions to Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

He said Aiyedatiwa believed the late Afenifere leader deserved to be celebrated for his life of service, wisdom and selfless leadership.

The governor also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the burial reflects Fasoranti’s contributions to society.

The committee is expected to coordinate the arrangements in consultation with the family and Afenifere leadership to ensure a dignified farewell for the late nationalist.