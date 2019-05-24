Oshoala, Ebi, Oparanozie, 20 others in Super Falcons’ final squad

Abuja – Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Onome Ebi headline the 23-player list of Super Falcons players heading to the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.



Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement on Friday said the team’s Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, released the list in Austria on Friday.

“Tochukwu Oluehi, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Ebere, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi, Halimatu Ayinde, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Francisca Ordega are all on the roster.

“But defender Josephine Chukwunonye and England-based forward Ini-Abasi Umotong were axed.

“Defender Chidinma Okeke made the cut, as did midfielders Amarachi Okoronkwo and Evelyn Nwabuoku and home-based forward Alice Ogebe,’’ he said.

Olajire added that the Super Falcons would depart Austria —- where they are on a two-week residential camping —- on June 4 for France.

He said the Nigerian senior national women’s team would go on to compete at the mundial, where they would face Norway, Korea Republic and hosts France in the group phase.

23 SUPER FALCONS FOR 8TH FIFA WORLD CUP FINALS

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar, Norway); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF, Sweden); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard, Sweden); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, U.S.)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL, Norway); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Henana Huisanhang, China)