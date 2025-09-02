Oshoala completes move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

Nigeria and Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala has sealed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the Women’s Premier League.

The contract was finalised on Monday after the 30-year-old successfully completed her medical in Riyadh, according to ESPN.

Oshoala, notably absent from Bay FC’s squad for their match against Angel City, was listed on the availability report as excused.

Her move brings an end to a brief stint in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), where she joined the expansion side last season.

Announcing the move on their Instagram handle, Al-Hilal wrote, “Welcome “Asisat Oshoala””

A two-time Ballon d’Or nominee, Oshoala brings vast experience to Al Hilal.

She spent five seasons at Barcelona, scoring 107 goals in 149 appearances, winning five Liga F titles and two UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies. Her career has also seen spells at Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chinese side Dalian Quanjian, after starting out at Nigerian clubs Robo and Rivers Angels.

In Saudi Arabia, she will join her Super Falcons teammates Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega. Al Hilal finished sixth last season in a league that expanded from eight to 10 teams.

Vanguard News