No Abuja propaganda will stop May 30 sit-at-home order – IPoB

By Emma Amaize

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, last night, expressed shock that some persons and groups have availed themselves as willing tools of their enemy in the irrational attempt to sabotage the will of Biafran people on the May 30 sit-at-home order, vowing that no Abuja-sponsored propaganda will stop it.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPoB, Emmanuel Powerful, in a statement, said, “These Abuja –sponsored scavengers driven by envy and crass egocentric interests to the point of coming openly and publicly to disregard efforts and sufferings of our fathers and Biafra soldiers, who sacrificed their lives between 1967 and 1970 must be warned to put their usual treachery in check.”

He warned, “They will have themselves to blame at the appointed time when the anger of the people against them can no longer be controlled.

“We are putting these saboteurs and enemies of Biafra on notice that no amount of Abuja- sponsored propaganda or evil campaign against our movement and the annual sit-at-home order will make an iota of difference because Biafrans know they are all natural betrayers.

“For the information of those seeking to attract the attention of their Abuja paymasters, let it be known that IPOB does not respond to slaves in our midst, hopeless attention seeking individuals or mushroom groups seeking relevance through newspaper advertorials.

“We respond to their masters in Abuja . .. IPOB has never and will never join issues with individuals or people that merely mouth freedom for Biafra, but deep down are servants, seeking to attach themselves to IPOB agitation in the hope of raising their profile with Aso Rock.. .”

