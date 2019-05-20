NNPC retires 11, redeploys 19 senior mgt staff

By Udeme Akpan & Michael Eboh

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that it has undertaken a staff restructuring exercise, with the retirement of 11 senior management staff and redeployment of 19 others.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that in all, 30 senior staff were affected by both the statutory retirements and redeployment.

According to the NNPC, such replacements are always effected before the final exit of the concerned staff.

He explained that the recent staff movements in NNPC was normal replacement and backfill exercise to bridge the gap occasioned by impending retirement of some management staff of the corporation, among others.

The NNPC spokesman noted that it was usual for NNPC to obtain necessary approvals on replacements of retiring staff ahead of schedule, saying this was the case with the recent exercise that takes effect as at when the retiring staff depart at various times within the period.

According to him, the exercise was effected to ensure uninterrupted operations of NNPC in achieving its mandate, adding that extant corporate guidelines were strictly followed in the process.

He advised members of the public to disregard the insinuation that some staff of the NNPC were relieved of their duties, stating that the deployments were expected and aimed at sustaining the system.

Ughamadu gave the list of staff on statutory retirement between May 1 and July 31 this year to include: General Manager, Chad Basin, Aniya Francis Umaru, who is from the North-East of the country and retired on May 6, 2019; Adewale Solomon Ladenegan, Managing Director, KRPC, who hails from South-West and retired on May 13, 2019 and Musa Sulyman Gimba, who is the Group General Manager, NNPC Leadership Academy, who also is from North-East and retired on May 14, 2019, among others.