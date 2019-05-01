Buhari reshuffles staff ahead of second term inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redepoyment of 71 staff of the State House Aso Villa, Abuja, ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

A circular from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSOF), revealed that a total of 71 staff on SGL 07-14, both security and civil servants were affected.

The circular signed by the Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi, in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said all handing and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday May 3.

The staff affected are to comply, failure of which they might face sanctions.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provision of PSR 030301(b),” the circular stated.

The affected staff have been redeployed to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSOF) and some designated ministries.