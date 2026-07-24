List of 8 countries already ruled out of the 2030 FIFA World Cup

Eight countries have already been ruled out of playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, years before the qualification campaign officially begins.

Although qualifying matches for the tournament are not scheduled to start until the September-October 2027 international window, the nations have already been confirmed as ineligible to participate because they are not members of FIFA.

The countries are Vatican City, Monaco, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Palau, Nauru, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Their absence is not based on sporting performance but on FIFA membership rules, which require

participating nations to belong to the world football governing body.

Several of the countries do not have domestic professional football leagues or the infrastructure required to meet FIFA’s membership standards.

Monaco, despite being home to top-flight club AS Monaco, is not recognised as a separate FIFA member because the club competes in France’s Ligue 1 rather than in a domestic league. The principality therefore does not participate independently in UEFA or FIFA competitions.

Other nations on the list, including Vatican City and several Pacific island states, also lack FIFA-compliant football facilities and stadiums capable of hosting international matches.

Vatican City, the world’s smallest independent state, covers just 0.17 square miles within Rome, making it impractical to build the infrastructure needed for FIFA-sanctioned international fixtures.

As a result, football fans will not see any of the eight nations compete at the expanded 2030 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to feature 64 teams.

Instead, attention will turn to the countries that qualify through the official qualification process as they battle for places at football’s biggest tournament.

Vanguard News