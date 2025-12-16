I understand Buhari’s diet, but cabal said I wanted to poison him – Aisha

—Explains why Cabal polluted husband’s mind against her

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – FORMER First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, has said that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari suffered from a long history of malnutrition, which affected his health when he was the president.

She also stated that some powerful individuals who were working with the president polluted his mind against her to the extent that the former president started locking the door to his rooms to prevent her from having access to it.

These, among others were contained in the book, “From Soldier to Statesman: The legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, ” written by Dr. Charles Omole and launched on Tuesday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The book quoted the former president’s wife as saying that her husband’s 2017 health crisis did not originate as a mysterious ailment or a covert plot.

“It started, she says, with the loss of a routine; ‘my nutrition,’ she describes it, a pattern of meals and supplements she had long overseen in Kaduna before they moved into Aso Villa.”

The book further said: “When the presidency’s machinery took over their private lives, she says, she sat with his close personal staff (the physician, the CSO, the housekeeper) and even the Director-General of the SSS in a final meeting. She explained the plan: daily, at specific hours, cups and bowls with tailored vitamin powders and oils, a touch of protein here, a change to cereals there. Elderly bodies require gentle, consistent support.”

It added: ‘We are sitting for the first and the last,’ she remembers saying. ‘He doesn’t have a chronic illness. At this age, you care for them like a child; their immune systems are not the same. Add this, remove that. Keep him on schedule. She explained to them her husband’s long battle with malnutrition symptoms and how she has been using supplements to balance his dietary intake for many years.

“Then, in her account, came the gossip and the fear-mongering. These same personal staff began planting ideas and suspicions into her husband’s mind. ‘They said I wanted to kill him.’ She sounds more wounded than angry when she recalls it, but the decisions that followed were not neutral.

“Perhaps these were not ordinary actions, she wondered. “My husband believed them, for a week or so,” she says. ‘He started locking his room, changed small habits.’ And the kitchen, the heart of the routine, went off script. Meals were delayed or missed; the supplements (used for years, she says) were stopped.”

It was stated that Buhari, who was a slender man and rarely ate much, even in better times, began to lose weight. ‘For a year, he did not have lunch,’ Aisha says.

“He maintains a routine. They mismanaged his meals.’ Aisha claims her husband has a long history of malnutrition, and for over six years before he entered the villa, she carefully managed his diet; vitamins here, nutrient supplements there. As a result, a routine was well established and effective. These measures kept him strong and healthy.

“However, she said she was told Buhari was now “State Property” and not just her personal husband; consequently, her regime was overruled, and his Villa personal team (and their backers) went on a frolic of their own.”

Aisha Buhari said her husband was not poisoned as alleged in some quarters and that there was no exotic fever lurking in air vents, but his problem was that his nutrition was compromised and badly managed.

She said when Buhari was rushed to London, the doctors prescribed an even stronger regimen of supplements than what she had been giving him.

According to the book, the former First Lady recounted that during the final days of Buhari when he had left office and being in his eighties, his body bearing the marks of an old life; months in the bush during the civil war; soaked uniforms dried by the heat of the day, nights without air conditioning and the life of austerity he had lived, had taken a toll on his lungs.

“After leaving office, in his final year before passing, phone calls increased, and transatlantic trips became more frequent. The family’s calendar was filled with funerals and flights.

“He had gone to the UK, she says, as he often did to repair a tooth and enjoy the summer air. She stayed behind in Abuja, mourning a nephew; then returned to London, then went back to Nigeria when an uncle died. “