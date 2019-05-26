AFN Crisis: Members call for fresh start

By Ben Efe

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN elected board members have called for a quick resolution of the crisis sparked by the misappropriation of the IAAF US$135,000 grants.

A meeting called by the Sports Ministry last Thursday opened a can of worms, which left the AFN president Ibrahim Gusau gaping for answers. During the meeting, it was revealed that Gusau collected the money and instead of paying the IAAF, allegedly spent N39m on buying kits for Nigerian athletes at the African Championships in Asaba. This is was even as it was revealed that Yusuf Alli, the technical director of the Asaba 2018 LOC handed US$5,000 to the AFN to also buy the same kits.

“As far as we are concerned, it is Gusau that is owing to the IAAF. He collected the money from the ministry and he has to account for it,” said former Edo State commissioner for sports, Brown Ebewele.

“If you ask me, we cannot continue with this kind of kangeroo AFN board where only two individuals are running the show. Gusau must have to go.”

Also speaking Olamide George stressed the need for a new beginning for athletics in Nigeria, stating that he would not be a party to those who are out to exploit Nigerian athletes.

“Nigerian athletics must move forward, that is the most important thing,” Hon George stated.

“We must come together and do the needful. Nigerian athletics is not about any individual, it is bigger than every one of us.

“Though I have no interest in calling for the resignation of anyone, one thing I know is that I won’t be a party to any acts of evil against athletes on the board. I always stand for the truth and that is why I will never support anything that will go against the interest of the athletes.”