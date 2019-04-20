New minimum wage ‘ll enhance industrial harmony – NLC

By David Odama

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Nasarawa State Chapter has said that the signing of the new minimum wage by President Muhammadu Buhari will enhance industrial harmony between the government and the Nigeria workers.

Chairman NLC, Nasarawa State,

Comrade Abdullahi Adeka stated that by signing into law a new minimum wage for the Nigerian workers, president Buhari has demonstrated uncommon disposition towards ensuring industrial harmony between government and the workers.

Comrade Adeka who stated this while speaking with journalists in Lafia Saturday said for assenting into law the New National Minimum Wage Bill, president Buhari has not only fulfilled part of his promises to Nigerians but builds the confidence of the workers in his administration.

He however applauded Nigerian workers for their patience and solidarity while the struggle for a new minimum wage lasted, Adeka also called on Nasarawa state government to expedite action towards addressing some of the challenges workers in the state faced with especially non payment of four months salary arrears, non implementation of promotions and annual increments among other issues.

The labour leader, however, appealed to members in the state to conduct themselves peacefully during the forthcoming states delegates conference where a new set of leaders would emerge to take NLC to the next level.

In another development, a University Don, Professor Adoyi Onoja of the Nasarawa State University Keffi has stressed the need for governors in the North Central Zone to come up with practical steps towards addressing economic and security challenges facing the zone.

Professor Onoja who made the call at the twentieth inaugural lecture of Nasarawa state university in Keffi, called for a review of Nigeria’s constitution to clearly define how to tackle security challenges to reflect current realities and peculiarities of the people of the country.

“North Central part of Nigeria comprising of Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa has a historical tendency of communal violence considering its rich natural endowments”.

He called on governors of the Northcentral states to take collective steps towards addressing security challenges threatening growth and development of the region.

Professor Adoyi Onoja also stressed the need for the establishment of security studies in the nation’s universities with a focus on peculiarities of each zone and country at large.