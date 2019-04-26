Breaking: Buhari splashes US$500,000 on Guinea Bissau

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has donated five hundred thousand US dollars, (US$500,000), to Guinea Bissau for the country’s election.

Buhari who travelled to London on Thursday, sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama for the mission.

Disclosing this via the official tweeter handle of the Nigeria President, (@NGRPresident), Buhari doled out about One hundred and eighty two million, five hundred thousand naira, to assist the country.

Read the tweet below: “In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Pres Buhari, this morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, @GeoffreyOnyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.

“In a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country.”