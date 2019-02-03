Who, if not Atiku?

By Leke Adebisi

There is the ‘History’ and there is the ‘Past’. History is not the Past, even though it belongs to the Past. According to the British novelist and story writer, “the Past is a foreign country. They do things differently there.”

Please understand this: ‘History’ is not the same as facts, because people tell the story from their own perspective. No matter how many languages used in telling the story or how many historians tell the story, history answers the question of ‘what happened’, ‘why did it happen’ and ‘how did it happen’. The post -1999 events in Nigeria are nothing short of a drama, a drama in the sense of a genre, expressed with laughter and a weeping face.It is no secret that the present government in Nigeria is a hot mess.

What a waste of the 2015 election that brought the Buhari government to life! That election was a unique and an emphatic voice of Nigerians saying, ‘Not again’ to the government of President Goodluck Jonathan. Consequently, Nigerians nominated Muhammadu Buhari as president that would lead the country into a new horizon, full of hope and prosperity for the current and next generations.

Little did they know that it was going to be the beginning of a new string of poverty, hunger and several failed promises. It is almost four years into the current regime, the government is still full of promises and begging for more time, seeking to be re-elected to lead the country in 2019. The question is: what path will they be leading the country to?

The country’s plunge to failure economically, politically and developmentally under the Buhari government is both rapid and phenomenal. Yet, they want to remain in power at all costs.

The die is cast! judgement day is almost here, when the Buhari/Osibajo government must go under the microscope, to unveil every little detail of their deeds and broken promises. Corruption they claimed they fought. But where are the stolen goods and the thieves who were caught?

Nigeria is a huge country. In fact, Nigeria is not just a geographically large country, she is a mega-country, rich in human and natural resources. I dare not open up a discourse around her population, young, strong and full of potential, natural endowments such as the oil wealth, fertile farming grounds and other untapped reserve of natural resources.

Unfortunately, in spite of this good news that could have given her a place on the world stage as a leading, strong and enviable country, Nigeria is weak, tired, backward and inconsequential; borrowing from the lingo of our dear Minister of Communications, Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo ruled Nigeria as a military head of state at the age of 39. Then he came back as a civilian ruler at the age of 62, to preside over the same country for eight years (1999-2006) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, ably assisted by Abubakar Atiku as Vice President. The Obasanjo/Atiku government achieved so much within eight years, wiping out the sad memories of 16 years of military rule.

The pair built a country that became rich in telecommunications. The people could use mobile phones for the first time, notwithstanding their economic status. Thereby creating jobs and raising the development profile of Nigeria.

They resuscitated rail transportation from its death of many years. Abuja National Stadium was birthed in no time and so many other achievements are credited to them within their eight-year reign. This PDP government even wrote off the entire country’s debt with Paris Club and other western institutions in no time.

The next election is clearly a fight between the failing incumbent All Progressives Congress-led government of Muhammadu Buhari and the PDP former vice president Abubakar Atiku. While Buhari runs with a deputy that is a professor of law, Atiku chose a running mate who is vastly experienced in commerce and industry. Atiku is a success story for PDP, an experienced leader and a business man. So is Peter Obi. the facts speak for themselves! On the other side is the medically challenged President Buhari and his deputy, who for almost four years has not succeeded in requiting the looters of the economy in spite of the overwhelming evidence of guilt. So, when is enough really enough?

Proper service at the head of the government demands vigour, astuteness and vivacity.

These all come abundantly with youthfulness. It is a proven medical fact that with advancing age come the retardation of the brain and general slowdown of the body. Little wonder President Buhari has spent a substantial part of his tenure in a certain London hospital, undisclosed to the nation.

The president’s stay at this London hospital was so long that he could as well have ruled the country from his London location – a hospital office. These foreign medical trips were at huge costs and borne by tax payers. Yet another evidence of the present and past regimes’ failure to build basic infrastructure such as a hospital that could cater for its own president when required.

No one should forget the tragic death of President Umaru Yar’Adua, a 58-year-old medically challenged individual who had the huge job of leading a mega-country like Nigeria. Unfortunately, he died on the job, a reason not far-fetched from and associated with his underlying health condition. Nigerians are fully aware that President Buhari is weak and now frail, though his condition yet undisclosed to the tax payers whose money pay the excessive medical bills. But, honestly, who wants another national burial on their watch!

Atiku is in a better stead, standing shoulder above Buhari by virtue of his experience as a past vice president and an astute business man. Atiku’s collaboration with another business mogul, Peter Obi, is a potent concoction that stands shoulders above the present regime and capable of dispelling the stunted economic growth in Nigeria. This is surely the required recipe to wipe away the tears from the face of hopeful Nigerians that deserve much more from their government.

There is much work to be done. Nigeria needs someone who can bring her out into the limelight. Someone who understands how countries are run, and someone who has the vigour to pursue, overtake and bring relevance to our great motherland. The current regime has failed in every single promise made in its manifesto. Electricity supply is still as erratic as it could be, cost of living is sky high, basic living is massively unaffordable, youth employment is at an all-time low, stories of woes of the Hausa herdsmen, Boko Haram strikes and many more.

Enough is Enough! The 2019 election is another opportunity for Nigerians to push one more time for a new Nigeria. Atiku is my man, what about you?